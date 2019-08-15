Bibb County deputy saves little girl’s life, stays with her at hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A little girl is alive thanks to a deputy doing his job.

Deputy Christopher Collis responded to a call this weekend about a drowning at Arbor Apartment on Northside Drive.

Upon arrival, Collis says his initial thought was how to help. As he walked onto the scene, Deputy Min Ha was performing CPR on 42-year-old Roger Dewayne Anthony and another man was performing CPR on the Anthony’s daughter.

Collis rushed to the girl and took over CPR.

Collis says he performed CPR until the EMS team arrived and the little girl awakened.

But then, things got worse.

“She took a turn, her body went limp and we couldn’t feel a pulse on her so I started doing CPR again,” Collis said.

After a few minutes, she returned and latched onto Collis’ leg.

“Keep doing what you need to do, keep fighting,” Collis repeated to the girl. She was finally able to state her name and birth-date.

9-year-old London Anthony was taken to Navicent Health’s Emergency Department and listed in critical condition.

The father, Roger Anthony, was taken to Coliseum Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

But Deputy Collis never left her side.

“I just couldn’t pulled myself away,” Collis said.

Deputy Collis served in the military for 20 years and says the situation with London reminded him of a similar incident that happened overseas.

During his second tour in Iraq, he was serving a mass casualty and an 8 year was brought in who was apart of a bombing.

Collis said the little girl attached herself to him until she was taken to the hospital.

Collis was never told about the little girls condition in Iraq and says it has been something he has had to deal with ever since.

“Seeing London on the ground like that, reminded me of that little girl in Iraq. She never gave up,” Collis said.

Deputy Collis is also a father and says he couldn’t imagine what London’s mom was thinking when she drove from Atlanta to the hospital.

Collis says the mom arrived in fear, but overall grateful to first responders for saving her daughter.

“That’s what matters, she gets to continue her life… and she deserves that. She showed more strength and more courage than any 9 year old I know,” Collis said.