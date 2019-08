MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says they are investigating a body found at America’s Best Value & Inn on Romeiser Drive.

Authorities identified the victim as 22-year-old Jarrium Malik Fuller. At this time, investigators are calling the death “suspicious.”

Officials say they will perform an autopsy on Friday.

