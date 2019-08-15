Cat of the Week: Newby

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is an eight week old kitten named Newby!

Newby is a small kitten that is just a couple of weeks away from going to his forever home, and he needs your help. Ashleigh Allen of the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon says that Newby would be the perfect match for a young couple looking to adopt a kitten. He is a calm kitty that loves to play.

If you’re interested in adopting Newby, his sister, or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!