WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The one and only Herschel Walker, who’s a Heisman Trophy winner, pro athlete, businessman, and author, spoke to over 850 people at the Museum of Aviation on Wednesday.

Walker gave his presentation in the Century of Flight hangar. The Robins Air Force Base invited 30 high school students and chaperones in Houston County as well.

Walker signed autographs for his fans – many of whom were Georgia Bulldog fans.

However, the mission of his visit was to carry his anti-stigma message: “There’s no shame in asking for help. I did.”

Herschel Walker and the Cowboys

Walker also spoke to the crowd about being drafted by the Cowboys.

“Five minutes after he closed my door, the phone rung,” Walker said. “The voice on the other end of the phone said, ‘Herschel, this is Tex Schramm from the Dallas Cowboys. We just drafted you to Dallas.’ “Now, I fly out to Dallas. You guys, I played for one of the finest coaches ever to play and coach football. A guy by the name of Tom Landry. Incredible coach, a leader, man, father – all of that. He was an incredible guy. I get to play with these legendary players: Danny White, Randy White, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Tony Dorsett.”