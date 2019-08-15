MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As a better way to promote reading, books are being delivered to students around Georgia.

Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods helped deliver more than 1,000 books to Baldwin County School District on Thursday at Lakeview Academy.

Woods says he’s working to promote literacy throughout the state for a better future for kids.

“Just seeing the excitement of the kids when they saw the books was rewarding enough,” Woods said. “We’ve been doing this for about 4 years now, and we are just trying to spread the importance of reading and literacy.”

Woods also says the donation is part of a statewide campaign to make sure students have equal reading opportunities.