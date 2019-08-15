GCSU welcomes over 1,000 students back for move-in

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 350 Cat Crew volunteers helped welcome 1,200 first-year, and returning Georgia College and State University students this morning.

“Cat Crew” is the ultimate display of Milledgeville and GCSU hospitality as the community partners to welcome the students to town.

Georgia College student Henry Jones serves as a cat crew volunteer. He makes sure first-year college students transition with ease.

“This just takes out the Intimidation factor of moving in and getting things set up,” Jones said. “It also helps out with getting started with the semester.”

As volunteers split into groups to assist with unloading and moving students’ belongings, campus staff welcome the new residents to their new home.

“A number of our student parents had students go to other schools, so when they get here to Georgia College, the community and upper-class students come together to unload their cars, and get things to their residence hall,” Executive Director of University Housing Larry Christenson.

More than 30 different organizations helped GCSU students move-in.