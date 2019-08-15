Man arrested for mail theft after Crimestoppers tip in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect caught on video stealing mail from a residence in the 100 block of Ashford Park on August 11.

Using the video, authorities identified the suspect as 23-year-old Shane Dylan Moody.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that a Crimestoppers tip helped them locate Moody at the Intown Suites located at 1459 Eisenhower Parkway. Someone reported the tip twenty minutes after the B.O.L.O. was issued.

Authorities say that deputies spotted Moody as they entered the parking lot of Intown Suites. Deputies detained Moody after a short foot chase.

The charge

Deputies took Moody to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Theft by Taking

Outstanding warrants for: Theft by Shoplifting Criminal Trespass on unrelated cases A Violation of Probation charge from an unrelated case



Authorities set Moody’s bond at $1,950.00.

Any information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.