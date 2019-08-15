Scattered storms return this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A stalled out cold front across our area will aid in shower and thunderstorm development this afternoon and evening.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread this afternoon during the maximum heating hours of the day. Temperatures will be topping out in the lower to middle 90’s, but for the first time since last Friday we will not be dealing with a Heat Advisory! While heat index values will still approach the 100° mark, widespread triple digit heat indices are not in the forecast. Overnight tonight temperatures will run near normal in the low 70’s with a partly cloudy sky. A few lingering showers will hang around through the early overnight hours.

TOMORROW.

While the cold front will begin to break down tomorrow, rain coverage will be limited. I am expected a few isolated showers and storms for your Friday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the middle 90’s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Neither day of the weekend will be a washout, but afternoon showers and storms will be returning on both days with Sunday seeing the better chance for rain. As we head into next week temperatures will be returning to the lower 90’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).