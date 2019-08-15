Staying hot to end the week

We continue to see heat and humidity hanging around across much of the Middle Georgia area. The good news is that there is a relative “cool down” on the way.

A stationary boundary is situated over Middle Georgia on Friday. This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms just to the south of the boundary. This also means that our southern counties are could see a few stray showers and storms.

Through the weekend we will see that boundary push further to the north. That will bring better chances of rain and storms through the end of the weekend and into next week.

Continued shower activity next week will bring our high temps down to the lower 90’s,which is about where they should be for this time of year.