Unknown man forces entry into west Macon home, shoots homeowner

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2400 block of Goodwin Drive around 1 a.m.

Authorities identified the victim as 49-year-old Steven Dewayne Jones.

Deputies say an unknown man knocked on Jones’s door, forced his way into the house, and shot Jones multiple times.

Jones was taken to the hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

Deputies say the suspect left the scene prior to their arrival.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.