Visit Macon reviews accomplishments, plans for future

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Annual Visit Macon Luncheon happened today to say “thanks” to businesses that help make Macon-Bibb County a top tourist attraction.

Gary Wheat, President and CEO of Visit Macon, says the luncheon celebrates what tourism means to Visit Macon and Macon-Bibb County.

Visit Macon reviewed the accomplishments of the last fiscal year along with plans for the future.

Wheat says Macon has big projects coming. This includes the opening of Capricorn records and the start of the Macon Music effect which launched next Spring.

“55% of contracted room nights in Macon hotels have been new businesses to Macon,” Wheat said.

Wheat also said the Macon Bloom Cam, which is a live-stream camera that provides up to date coverage of the annual cherry blossom bloom cycle, had over 160,000 streams last year.

“The role of Visit Macon is to boost the economy and attract people to the community” Wheat said.