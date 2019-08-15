“He was such a loving person:” Washington County remembers Sheriff Thomas Smith

TENNILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Family, friends, and a community said goodbye to Sheriff Thomas Smith. The Washington County community mourned Smith at his funeral on Thursday morning at Tennille Methodist Church.

Last week, the GBI said Smith died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say he was found inside his home on August 10.

Smith served as sheriff for 22 years.

Family and friends say he was a loving person whose death comes as a shock to the community.

Chief Marc McGraw was appointed as interim sheriff.