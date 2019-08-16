Clear the Shelters event offers chance to find fur-ever friend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Animal shelters across the country participated in Clear the Shelters Pet adoption events.

More than 250,000 pets found forever homes as a result of the annual event. A number of animal shelters in the area are participating in the Clear The Shelter event on Aug. 17.

Lisa Goss has volunteered at the All About Animals rescue shelter since 2005. “It’s important for shelter pets to find homes who are unwanted and homeless,” she said.

Goss says that All About Animals will be at the PetsMart by the new Macon mall with lots of adoptable pets.

Some of the adoptable dogs are sponsored. Rescue shelter waives the adoption fee for sponsored dogs.

“Their normal adoption fee is $200 and will be half priced on Saturday,” Goss said. “With the simple application process, you can leave with your fur-ever baby.”

The adoption event offers:

small dogs

large dogs

Puppies

Kittens

Cats

“You connect with the pets and I think the pet picks you,” Goss said.

All About Animals has 50 dogs at their shelter near Central City Park.

An appointment is required to view the dogs.