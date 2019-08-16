Cuban man found stowed away in plane's cargo area at Miami airport

A Cuban man was detained early Friday morning after he was found in the luggage compartment of a plane from Havana that landed in Miami.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Miami International Airport apprehended a 26-year-old Cuban man who attempted to evade detection in the belly of an aircraft arriving from Havana early morning on Aug. 16, 2019.@Srt_lex / via Twitter

- Advertisement -

The 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, “attempted to evade detection in the belly of an aircraft” that landed at Miami International Airport just after Midnight, according to U.S Customs and Border Protection.

A ramp agent first discovered the man while offloading baggage, a CBP statement said.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like a dog in the cargo area, but when the man was found he said he was not a dog, and asked for water, according to NBC Miami.

He was denied entry, and apprehended as a stowaway.