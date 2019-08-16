Macon man breaks into house, tries to steal jar of change

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was arrested for breaking into a house and trying to steal a jar of change.
Authorities say that the incident happened on August 10. They identified the suspect as 42-year-old Shawn Bissett, of Macon.
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 2000 block of Maggie Drive about a suspicious vehicle in a yard.
Authorities say that when deputies arrived, someone reported that the resident was out of town and no one was supposed to be at the house. However, a red vehicle was parked in the yard.
Deputies say they checked the house and found a Bissett in the residence trying to leave with a large jar of change.
Deputies detained Bissett who claimed to be cleaning out the house for a friend.
Authorities checked with the homeowner and were notified that this was not true.
The charge
Deputies took Bissett to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:
- Burglary
- Outstanding warrant from Cobb County
He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.