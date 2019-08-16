Macon man breaks into house, tries to steal jar of change

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was arrested for breaking into a house and trying to steal a jar of change.

Authorities say that the incident happened on August 10. They identified the suspect as 42-year-old Shawn Bissett, of Macon.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 2000 block of Maggie Drive about a suspicious vehicle in a yard.

Authorities say that when deputies arrived, someone reported that the resident was out of town and no one was supposed to be at the house. However, a red vehicle was parked in the yard.

Deputies say they checked the house and found a Bissett in the residence trying to leave with a large jar of change.

Deputies detained Bissett who claimed to be cleaning out the house for a friend.

Authorities checked with the homeowner and were notified that this was not true.

The charge

Deputies took Bissett to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Burglary

Outstanding warrant from Cobb County

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.