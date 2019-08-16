Macon man impersonates peace officer, fires shots at victim

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was arrested for impersonating a peace officer and firing shots at a victim in east Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 600 block of Pringle Street about an aggravated assault around 9 p.m. on August 14.

Authorities say that a black SUV reportedly pulled into the driveway with blue emergency strobe lights flashing and then drove away. Later the vehicle returned and stopped in front of the residence.

Authorities say that the homeowner approached the driver who fired several shots and fled the scene. Investigators identified the driver as 25-year-old Richard Roland Robinson of Macon.

Bibb Sheriff Investigators located Robinson on August 15 at his business, Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Authorities took Robinson to the investigations office for questioning.

Investigators determined that Robinson was the suspect who fired the gun at the residence and that impersonated a peace officer by using the blue strobe lights on his SUV.

The charges

Deputies took Robinson to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

(3) counts of Aggravated Assault

Impersonating a Peace Officer

Authorities released Robinson on an $84,400.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.