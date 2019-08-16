Macon Transit Authority offers new way to buy bus rides

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Transit Authority has a new way to buy rides and travel.

The MTA Smart Card costs $5 and users can upload fares to the card from a kiosk at Macon’s Terminal Station.

- Advertisement -

MTA Transit planner Weston Stroud says this is an effort to modernize and enhance efficiency in travel. ”The Smart Cards get rid of paper ticketing and make for an easier way to board the bus,” Stroud said.

Once you buy a Smart Card, you can scan the card to enter the bus and ride.

“Buses will spend less time at stops and will maintain their schedule,” Stroud said.

The cost

General cards cost $5

20 rides cost $20

Students can purchase 20 rides for $12.50

Senior citizens can purchase 20 rides for $10

Visit the Macon Terminal Station to purchase Smart Cards beginning August 19.