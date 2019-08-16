Two suspicious packages in N.Y.C. Subway station deemed not explosive

Two suspicious packages reported in a downtown New York City Subway station during Friday’s morning rush were determined to not be explosive, police said.

The New York City Police Department Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted a picture of what appeared to be two pressure cookers, but assured: “They are NOT explosive devices.”

- Advertisement -

The NYPD Bomb Squad investigated – and then cleared – these devices found August 16 at the Fulton Street subway station.New York Police Dept.

Earlier, at about 7:40 a.m., the NYPD had advised people to avoid the Fulton Street Subway station and the surrounding area in Manhattan’s Financial District.

Officers also searched nearby stations “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau.