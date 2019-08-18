Accident at Macon Mall leaves one dead, another injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two vehicles collided on Mercer University Drive leaving one man dead and another in the hospital.

Authorities identified the dead man as 46-year-old Stacey Harris, of Macon. They say the accident happened on Mercer University Drive at the Macon Mall Entrance around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Deputies say that a Lexus RX350, driven by 68-year-old Leon Ward Jr. of Macon, traveled west on Mercer University Drive. Ward reportedly made a left turn into the Macon Mall and collided with Harris who drove a Kawasaki motorcycle eastward on Mercer University Drive.

Both drivers were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health.

Coroner Leon Jones pronounced Harris dead around midnight. However, the hospital lists Ward in stable condition at this time.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this accident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.