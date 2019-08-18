Home Local News Fire takes lives of Monroe County elderly couple

Fire takes lives of Monroe County elderly couple

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal fire in Monroe County took the lives of an elderly couple.

According to a Monroe County Emergency Services Facebook post, before midnight Saturday, fire fighters responded to a call about a house fire near Strickland Loop. The post says a neighbor called 911.

Fire fighters say when they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames – including the grass and cars surrounding the home.

The post confirmed an elderly couple lived at the home – 91-year-old Virginia Adair and 87-year-old Morris Adair.

