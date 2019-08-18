White nationalist arrested for alleged threat against Ohio Jewish community center

An Ohio man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly making credible threats against a Jewish community center, according to law enforcement officials and the Anti-Defamation League.

James Patrick Reardon, 20, a self-identified white nationalist, posted a video to Instagram on July 11, which led to his arrest, according to NBC News affiliate WFMJ.

The video allegedly showed Reardon firing guns along with the caption, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as white nationalist Seamus O’Reardon,” WFMJ reported. “I-R-A Seamus” was Reardon’s online pseudonym, according to police.

James Reardon.Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office

The Youngstown Police Department and the FBI searched the home of Reardon’s mother in New Middletown, Ohio, and confiscated two AR-15s, a rifle with a bayonet, a .40 caliber anti-tank gun, knives, a gas mask, a bulletproof vest, several magazines and 223 rounds of ammunition, WFMJ reported.

Reardon’s online history was also being searched.

Though it is believed there is no longer a threat, all synagogues in the area have increased security, according to the Cleveland regional office of the Anti-Defamation League, or ADL.

“Today’s arrest is a reminder of the continued rise of white nationalism and violent extremism that we are seeing nation wide,” James Pasch, regional director of the Cleveland ADL, said in a statement. “The man whom authorities arrested today appears to have attended the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, where he announced to the world that he was a white nationalist who wanted, ‘a homeland for white people.’”

Reardon was charged with telephone communication harassment and aggravated menacing. His bond has been set at $250,000.

It was not immediately clear if Reardon had an attorney. His arraignment was scheduled for Monday.