5 people injured after dump truck crashes into Seattle Subway restaurant

Five people were injured Monday when a dump truck crashed into a Subway restaurant in Seattle’s Pioneer Square.

The truck allegedly had “a catastrophic mechanical failure” and began rolling forward and struck a pedestrian at about 9:30 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department. The driver then reportedly attempted to steer the truck through traffic but struck three cars before slamming into the Subway, police said.

At least four people, including the pedestrian, were seriously injured, according to the Seattle Fire Department. One Subway employee inside the restaurant at the time was taken to a hospital.

The driver was not injured, police said.

The fire department said that it was evacuating the building so that crews could begin work on extricating the dump truck from the building.

A witness told KOMO News that she narrowly avoided being hit by the truck as it lost control and that the situation was “very scary.”

“I was (crossing) the street, and barely made it because here comes a dump truck flying down the hill,” Ronda Petty said. “It hit a van, a couple cars, and lost control and went through the Subway window. … I thank the good Lord that nobody else was hurt.”