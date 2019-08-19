9-year-old girl bitten by shark in Florida says she's not afraid to get back in water

A 9-year-old girl who got bit by a shark while vacationing in Florida said the terrifying experience isn’t going to keep her out of the water.

Maggie Crum was in the water at New Smyrna Beach while vacationing from Ohio with her family Friday when a shark latched its mouth around the top of her right calf, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

“I saw sand swirling, and then it bit the top of my calf,” Maggie told NBC News, adding that she was in knee-deep water at the time of the attack.

Even though her mom had seen souvenirs declaring Volusia County “the shark bite capital of the world,” she thought her daughter was joking around. That is, until she saw the blood.

Officials told Maggie that the shark that bit her was about 3 or 4 feet long, and she needed a dozen stitches. Still, she’s excited that she gets to return to school with a story to tell, a gnarly scar and a commemorative shark bite necklace from the Kennedy Space Center.

This year alone, 10 people have been bitten by sharks in Volusia County, but Maggie said on “Today” that she plans to get back in the water again during her vacation.

“What are the odds that you’re gonna be bit twice?” Maggie said. “I think that’s it’s an absolute zero! Big fat zero, it’s not gonna happen.”