FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fire killed an elderly couple in Monroe County on Saturday night near Strickland Loop.

Family members of Morris and Virginia Adair say for more than 50 years, the couple never left each other’s side.

Their daughter, Katherine Enlow, says the couple didn’t want to leave this world without each other; so, it’s not a surprise Morris tried to save her life.

The Adairs met at church more than 50 years ago with their 49th wedding anniversary nearing in October.

They married when Morris returned from the Vietnam War. He served 24 years and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. Morris met President Donald Trump in 2017 with a Special Forces crew.

“He said who would ever know a poor ole’ boy from Texas would shake the president’s hand and eat supper in the White House,” their son, Mitchell Bunce said.

A true love story

With years of military experience, their kids say Morris never stopped being a hero – even to his death.

“The fact that they died in each other’s arms when they died was perfect. It was a perfect ending to a love story,” Enlow said.

Monroe County Fire Chief and family say Morris tried carrying Virginia out of the home, but they didn’t make it.

Virginia was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2006. Enlow says her mother’s health was getting worse and she was also bed-ridden.

“He would cook for her, feed her, he made sure she had her baths, and she was dress,” she said.

Their family wants Adair’s love story to be an inspiration to those looking for true love.

“It’s really bad that people don’t value marriage as they did,” Enlow said. “I tell people when there’s trouble in your marriage, you work through it. You don’t close the door.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.