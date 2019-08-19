Macon man pleads guilty to kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man pleaded guilty to holding his girlfriend hostage after assaulting her in his Chambers Road apartment in June 2018.

This comes from a news release from district attorney David Cooke’s office. 41-year-old Ferman Easley Drewery Jr. entered the plea in Bibb County Superior Court on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Drewery pleaded guilty to the following:

pleaded guilty to kidnapping

aggravated battery

aggravated assault

robbery by intimidation

cruelty to children in the third degree

The sentencing

A judge sentenced Drewery to serve 30 years. The first 18 years must be served in prison.

Drewery must pay $811 in restitution and have no contact with the victims in the case.

The incident

Prosecutors were prepared to argue that:

Drewery became angry with the girlfriend on June 30, 2018.

He choked, beat and kicked her in a locked bedroom and refused to let her leave the room.

Around 7 a.m., Drewery forced the girlfriend and her young daughter to go with him to a local bank.

He forced the girlfriend to empty her bank accounts and give him the cash.

After returning to Drewery’s apartment, he allowed the girlfriend and her daughter to leave. She went to a relative’s house and called for help.

Prosecutors say though first responders examined the girlfriend and found the following: