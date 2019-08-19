Macon man pleads guilty to kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

Ferman Drewery Jr
Ferman Drewery Jr., photo courtesy of Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man pleaded guilty to holding his girlfriend hostage after assaulting her in his Chambers Road apartment in June 2018. 

This comes from a news release from district attorney David Cooke’s office. 41-year-old Ferman Easley Drewery Jr. entered the plea in Bibb County Superior Court on Monday.  

Drewery pleaded guilty to the following:

  • pleaded guilty to kidnapping
  • aggravated battery
  • aggravated assault
  • robbery by intimidation
  • cruelty to children in the third degree

The sentencing

A judge sentenced Drewery to serve 30 years. The first 18 years must be served in prison.

Drewery must pay $811 in restitution and have no contact with the victims in the case.

The incident

Prosecutors were prepared to argue that:

  • Drewery became angry with the girlfriend on June 30, 2018.
  • He choked, beat and kicked her in a locked bedroom and refused to let her leave the room.
  • Around 7 a.m., Drewery forced the girlfriend and her young daughter to go with him to a local bank.
  • He forced the girlfriend to empty her bank accounts and give him the cash.
  • After returning to Drewery’s apartment, he allowed the girlfriend and her daughter to leave. She went to a relative’s house and called for help.

Prosecutors say though first responders examined the girlfriend and found the following:

  • a broken nose
  • a dislocated jaw
  • bruises and other injuries