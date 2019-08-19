Macon man pleads guilty to kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man pleaded guilty to holding his girlfriend hostage after assaulting her in his Chambers Road apartment in June 2018.
This comes from a news release from district attorney David Cooke’s office. 41-year-old Ferman Easley Drewery Jr. entered the plea in Bibb County Superior Court on Monday.
- Advertisement -
Drewery pleaded guilty to the following:
- pleaded guilty to kidnapping
- aggravated battery
- aggravated assault
- robbery by intimidation
- cruelty to children in the third degree
The sentencing
A judge sentenced Drewery to serve 30 years. The first 18 years must be served in prison.
Drewery must pay $811 in restitution and have no contact with the victims in the case.
The incident
Prosecutors were prepared to argue that:
- Drewery became angry with the girlfriend on June 30, 2018.
- He choked, beat and kicked her in a locked bedroom and refused to let her leave the room.
- Around 7 a.m., Drewery forced the girlfriend and her young daughter to go with him to a local bank.
- He forced the girlfriend to empty her bank accounts and give him the cash.
- After returning to Drewery’s apartment, he allowed the girlfriend and her daughter to leave. She went to a relative’s house and called for help.
Prosecutors say though first responders examined the girlfriend and found the following:
- a broken nose
- a dislocated jaw
- bruises and other injuries