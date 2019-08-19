N.J. doctor falls to his death taking picture on hike in Ibiza with fiancée

A New Jersey doctor on vacation in Spain before starting his dream job fell to his death on a hike with his fiancée.

Dr. Daniel Sirovich, 33, and Kristi Kelly, were on a trail in Ibiza when the doctor fell more than 80 feet off a cliff on Wednesday, according to multiple reports and the Spanish Civil Guard.

Kelly’s mother, Mary Ann Kelly, told the Staten Island Advance that Sirovich slipped trying to get a picture during their excursion on Sa Pedrera de Cala d’Hort, a southwestern part of the popular Spanish vacation island.

Sivorich and Kelly, who met seven years ago in school, were originally supposed to go to a music festival in England, but changed their plans last minute when the concert was rained out, she said.

Sirovich died just before he was set to start a new job a doctor in Boston, living between Staten Island and New Jersey with Kelly in the meantime, her mother said, adding the couple planned to get married next year.

“It’s a horrible end to a beautiful romance,” she said.