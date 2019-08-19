Perry Fire Department adds spotted member to group

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Be on the lookout if you’re in Perry because there is a new fire department member roaming.

Firepup is the newest addition to the Perry Fire Department.

The new mascot for Perry Fire helps children learn all about fire safety, burn prevention, and life safety issues.

Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says Firepup is a character from the National Fire Safety Council.

“The mascot cost $3,000 and was purchased through donations from local businesses around Perry,” Parker said. “Firepup will attend schools, parades, tours around the fire station and other events around Perry.”

Chief Parker says Firepup will visit schools around Perry during October to promote fire prevention.

“We hope this is something that will resonate with kids,” Chief Parker said.