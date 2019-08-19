Rain and cooler temperatures on the way for the week

We are already starting the week with a cool down from the weekend. Expect that cool down to continue as we start the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through tonight and into Tuesday. Some storms could become strong to severe, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Rain and clouds will keep the high temperatures in the mid 80’s.



Through the rest of the week high temps will climb back into the low 90’s. Scattered storms will be possible each day of the week. After Tuesday expect most of the rain chances to be during the afternoon and evening hours.

Grab the umbrella through the week…looks like you will need it.