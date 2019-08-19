Scattered storms to start your work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Low pressure spinning along the Gulf Coast is going to reinforce moisture for Middle Georgia resulting in increasing rain chances across our area this afternoon and into tomorrow.

TODAY.

As the clouds hang around, temperatures will be warming up into the lower 90’s. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast as well with localized heavy rainfall and frequent lightning being the main storm threats. As we head into the overnight hours we will keep a few showers around but they will be isolated in nature. Temperatures will be running in the lower 70’s.

TOMORROW.

More of the same is on the way for Tuesday as showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be topping out in the lower 90’s during the afternoon before falling into the lower 70’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Temperatures in the low 90’s accompanied by isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue for the rest of the work week. Rain coverage looks to be slightly lower on Friday and Saturday, but isolated showers will still drift through our area during the heat of the afternoon.

