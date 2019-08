MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Macon-Bibb Commissioners are moving forward with a project to make much needed repairs to some roads.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners are moving forward with a project to make much needed repairs to some roads.

Commissioners say 17 roads throughout the county are in desperate need of repairs.

Its a $2.7 million SPLOST project. $2 million is coming from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The remaining amount is being paid from SPLOST dollars.