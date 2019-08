MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Students deal with a lot when they first go back to school: making new friends, homework and tests, just to name a few. When you add a problem like bullying into the mix, it can impact their mental health.

Licensed therapist, D. Renee Smith, visited Daybreak to talk about what students and parents can do about this issue and when they should see a counselor.

- Advertisement -

Click on the video to see the full interview.