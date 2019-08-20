DA’s office donates money to closest sex trafficking shelter to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- According to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, David Cooke, sex trafficking is a problem all over the state of Georgia.

In an effort to help sex trafficking victims, Cooke announced that his office is donating $100,000 to support Gigi’s House ― a shelter providing services to sex trafficking victims.

Gigi’s House is located in Metro-Atlanta but serves all of Georgia.

Cooke says there aren’t any shelters in the Middle Georgia area like Gigi’s House that focuses mainly on sex trafficking.

He says he prosecuted his first sex trafficking case in 2001. Since then, the fight against sex trafficking has been a passion of his.

“I noticed the importance of a place for victims to get back on their feet, we need a place like this,” Cooke said.

Gigi’s House looks to expand from 10 bedrooms to 50. The donation from the DA’s office helps.

Cooke says every community has a sex trafficking issue. “From Macon, from Fort Valley, from Atlanta and from Savannah, these victims are all over the community,” he said.

Cooke says that Crisis Line and Safe House is a local shelter in Macon that provides services for child abuse victims, sexual assault and more.

“The District Attorneys Office works with Crisis Line and Safe House through fundraising efforts throughout the year but we want to do everything we can to reduce numbers of sex traffickers,” Cooke said. “The sex trafficking victims range in age from 12 to 14 and they are local girls who are normally pimped out by anyone.”

If you need Gigi’s House, contact them at 470-372-8050.