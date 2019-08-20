Macon business owner helps deputies catch armed robber

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man suspected of an armed robbery that happened at the Habersham Record & Tape Shop.

The incident happened at 2661 Montpelier Avenue around 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Authorities identified the suspect as 59-year-old Jesse Lee Lester of Macon. Business owner Mallary McClendon helped deputies find Lester.

McClendon says that he just did what needed to be done. He wants other business owners to partner and keep watch for other businesses in the community.

“This is something that people should do all the time, in other words, watch each other’s back,” McClendon said

Mcclendon owns West End Shoe Shop and says the community is giving him credit, but he doesn’t see himself as a hero.

“I’m not trying to do this to get glory, notification or gratification or anything like that,” McClendon said. “That lady across the street is one of the pillars in this community. She’s been over here for almost 50 years.”

The former store owner of Habersham Records, Alex Habersham, says they received multiple calls of support from the owner.

“We’ve never had a problem over there,” Habersham said. “This is the first time in over 40 years that we’ve had any kind of robbery or anything of that nature.”

Both McClendon and Habersham also say the best way to prevent incidents like this is to bring the community together.