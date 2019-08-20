Proposed property tax increase may impact new homeowners

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins mayor and councilmen announced their intention to increase the 2019 property taxes. However, this will not impact as many people as you may think.

If you own a new home or recently increased your home’s value, your property taxes may increase.

According to the assistant to the mayor, Mandy Stella, the City of Warner Robins proposed the idea of not rolling back the millage rate and leave it at 9.98.

“The City of Warner Robins has always rolled back its millage rate,” Mayor Randy Toms said. The reason to not rollback is to add revenue to a general city fund.

Toms says this fund goes towards law enforcement and safety as well as other aspects of the community.

Mayor Toms wants to stress the fact that this is not a millage rate increase. For now, it is only a proposal.

Property taxes will go up if the value of a home increases or if the home is new.

“Based on the bill of rights, property taxes will not increase due to inflation,” Mayor Toms said.

According to Georgia Law, three public hearings are required in order for the community to express their opinions on the millage rate.

Public hearing information

The public hearings happen at the Warner Robins City Hall on: