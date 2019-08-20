Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores August 12-16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 12 and Friday, August 16. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Biba’s Italian Restaurant
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
GCSU Chick-fil-A
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019
GCSU Subway
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019
Barberitos
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019
Georgia Military College Food Service
201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Kuroshima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Private Parties Only
215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Bibb County:
Chick-fil-A
5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019
Late Nite Macon
420 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019
China Inn Restaurant
3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Cottages on Wesleyan
1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Subway #29121
883 PINE ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Antebellum on Arlington
684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Gateway Cafe
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
McDonald’s #13421
2497 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
The Grub Shack
3342 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
The Grub Shack Mobile
3342 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Magnolia Manor of Macon
200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Linda Lane Resident Life Center
194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Crawford County:
Robert’s BBQ
3431 MUSELLA RD MUSELLA, GA 31066
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
Dodge County:
Dodge County High School
350 PEARL BATES RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019
Dodge Pre-K
326 SCHOOL BUS ALLEY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019
Dodge North
167 ORPHAN CEMETERY RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Score: 08-14-2019
Dodge South
1118 MCRAE HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019
Dairy Queen Brazier
1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Captain D’s Seafood
6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
The Frozen Bean
538 OAK ST SUITE B EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Dooly County:
Subway
1191 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Date: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019
Houston County:
Club Boss
532 NORTH DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
Sweet Treats Mobile Eats @ Green Derby
200 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
The Butcher Shop
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019
Travelodge
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019
Waffle House #153
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019
Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019
Social Lounge & Grill
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019
China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
GiGi’s Comfort Food
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Choice Pizzeria
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Laurens County:
East Laurens Elementary School
960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
East Laurens Middle / High
920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
East Laurens Primary School
950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
Macon County:
Flint River Community Hospital
509 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Monroe County:
Hampton Inn
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
Mary Persons High School
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
Hardees #1500630
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019
Banks Stevens Middle School
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Peach County:
Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Peachtree Cafe
50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
King’s Deli at Fort Valley
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Taylor County:
The Wing Shack
107 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Subway
67 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Washington County:
Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville
147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019
Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health and Rehabilitation
652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Senior Center
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Wilcox County:
Crossview Care Center
402 EAST BAY STREET PINEVIEW, GA 31071
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Rochelle Nutrition Center & Wilcox Head Start
402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Smokehouse Grill
213 N HWY 112 PINEVIEW, GA 31071
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Glen Eagle Healthcare and Rehab
206 MAIN ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Vera’s
1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019
Subway
1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019