Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores August 12-16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 12 and Friday, August 16. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Biba’s Italian Restaurant

2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

GCSU Chick-fil-A

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019

GCSU Subway

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019

Barberitos

148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019

Georgia Military College Food Service

201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Kuroshima

140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Private Parties Only

215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Bibb County:

Chick-fil-A

5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019

Late Nite Macon

420 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019

China Inn Restaurant

3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Cottages on Wesleyan

1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Subway #29121

883 PINE ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Antebellum on Arlington

684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Gateway Cafe

300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

McDonald’s #13421

2497 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

The Grub Shack

3342 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

The Grub Shack Mobile

3342 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Magnolia Manor of Macon

200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Linda Lane Resident Life Center

194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Crawford County:

Robert’s BBQ

3431 MUSELLA RD MUSELLA, GA 31066

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

Dodge County:

Dodge County High School

350 PEARL BATES RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019

Dodge Pre-K

326 SCHOOL BUS ALLEY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019

Dodge North

167 ORPHAN CEMETERY RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Score: 08-14-2019

Dodge South

1118 MCRAE HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019

Dairy Queen Brazier

1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Captain D’s Seafood

6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

The Frozen Bean

538 OAK ST SUITE B EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Dooly County:

Subway

1191 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Date: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019

Houston County:

Club Boss

532 NORTH DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

Sweet Treats Mobile Eats @ Green Derby

200 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

The Butcher Shop

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

Oil Lamp Restaurant

401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019

Travelodge

100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2019

Waffle House #153

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019

Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233

233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019

Social Lounge & Grill

2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019

China Wok

827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

GiGi’s Comfort Food

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Choice Pizzeria

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Laurens County:

East Laurens Elementary School

960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

East Laurens Middle / High

920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

East Laurens Primary School

950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

Macon County:

Flint River Community Hospital

509 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Monroe County:

Hampton Inn

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

Mary Persons High School

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

Hardees #1500630

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019

Banks Stevens Middle School

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Peach County:

Arby’s

2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

McDonald’s

212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Peachtree Cafe

50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

King’s Deli at Fort Valley

325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Taylor County:

The Wing Shack

107 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Subway

67 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Washington County:

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville

147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2019

Zaxby’s

600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2019

Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health and Rehabilitation

652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-13-2019

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Senior Center

5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Wilcox County:

Crossview Care Center

402 EAST BAY STREET PINEVIEW, GA 31071

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Rochelle Nutrition Center & Wilcox Head Start

402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Smokehouse Grill

213 N HWY 112 PINEVIEW, GA 31071

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Glen Eagle Healthcare and Rehab

206 MAIN ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Vera’s

1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019

Subway

1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-12-2019