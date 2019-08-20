MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Touchdown Club held a press conference on Wednesday as prepare for the 2019 Macon Touchdown Middle Georgia Kick-off Classic on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The presser was held in the field house above Mercer University’s Five-Star Stadium.

Coaches and some of the players from the four schools playing in the classic were in attendance.

Here are the coaches that were introduced:

Sheddrick Risper (Westside High School)

Joel Ingram (Washington County High School)

Joe Dupree (Southwest High School)

Jesse Hicks (Baldwin County High School)

Southwest head football coach talked about playing in the classic at Five-Star Stadium on Saturday.

“It takes me back to my college days,” said Dupree. “Practicing all week and having a week long practice. Then getting up Saturday morning, breakfast, team meetings.

“It takes me back to my days at Georgia and Georgia Southern, and I’m just ready to go. My players are excited about it. They’ve never experienced this before, so it’s really for them. So, I’m excited for those guys.”