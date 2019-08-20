United Way of Central Georgia kicks off 5th annual Read United

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – United Way of Central Georgia kicks off its Read United initiative program for the 2019-2020 school year.

Read United aims to improve youth literacy in Central Georgia by improving 3rd-grade reading levels. Volunteers plan to read at 13 schools across Bibb and Houston County.

“It gives me joy just to see the children be able to read better than what they did when they first came into my classroom, it’s rewarding,” Read United volunteer Theresa Rozier said.

According to officials, by the end of the 2018-2019 school year, 89% of those 3rd-grade students tutored by a Read United volunteer passed their Georgia milestone exam on the first try.

United Way of Central Georgia is accepting volunteers for the 2019-2020 Read United year. The first Read United volunteer training for this school year happens August 26-27.

