Wednesday warm up and scattered storms on tap for Middle Georgia

Scattered showers remain the name of the game across Middle Georgia this week. Temperatures will be mainly in the lower 90’s with high humidity expected once again Wednesday and through the rest of the week. You can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, so grab the umbrella as you head out the door.



As we head into the weekend a cold front will settle over the southeast, continuing our unsettled weather. This front will keep temps a little cooler, but will also bring increased rain chances through Monday.



Not only will we see increased rain and storm chances, high temps will be staying mainly in the 80’s start next week.