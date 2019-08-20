Wet weather to continue

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Scattered showers and storms will return this afternoon.

TODAY.

Added cloud cover will keep temperatures slightly cooler than normal across our area today. Temperatures are going to top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s in most areas. Showers and thunderstorms will be fairly widespread again today with locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning being the main storm threats. Overnight tonight a few showers will linger around. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 70’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

While we will be dealing with more showers and storms, I expect the coverage of rain to be a little less. Temperatures will also rebound into the lower 90’s as more sunshine is forecast tomorrow afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Daytime heating will lead to our typical afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. By the weekend, a cold front approaching from the northwest will stall out across south Georgia allowing for better coverage of showers and storms as we head into the final day of the weekend and into the next work week.

