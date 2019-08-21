Unmasking anxiety in men helps with daily living

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Fear, anger, and rage are emotions that a man feels throughout the day. However, it may mean more than you think.

According to Don Tillman, the Director of Social Services at Coliseum Medical Center, typically men don’t recognize when they have anxiety.

“The way anxiety is handled is socially based and how someone is brought up,” Tillman said. “The first step is being able to recognize anxiety for what it is.”

Tillman says that anxiety is a normal part of daily living. It’s also a normal emotion to experience in general.

“It goes undiagnosed in men because men tend to mask the emotion,” Tillman said.

One tip is to speak with a mental health professional. “Talking through the anxiety with someone will also help,” Tillman said.