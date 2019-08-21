PINEVIEW, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wilcox County Georgia Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an attempted robbery of Planters First Bank on the 100 block of Pine Street in Pineview, Georgia.

Deputies say the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Authorities say that an unknown suspect walked into Planters First Bank wearing a wig to cover his face. The man demanded money on the written note.

Authorities say that the bank manager refused to give the man any money. After the man failed to get the money, he fled on foot.

Suspect description



Authorities described the suspect as:



Male

Standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches

Slender frame

Last seen wearing a navy-blue, army-style, hooded pull-over

Blue jeans

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Wilcox County Georgia Sheriff’s Office at (229) 467-2322.