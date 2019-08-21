Bibb County School District takes steps to prevent cyberbullying

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Between 1-in-4 and 1-in-3 U.S. students say they have experienced bullying at school. Many experienced cyberbullying.

Bibb County School District has implemented steps to prevent cyberbullying.

According to school counselor Karen Evans-Daniel, the Bibb County school district tested many prevention programs. Many of those received positive results to stop or prevent bullying.

Bullying prevention

“Once we identify an issue, we bring the students together,” Daniel said. “When it happens outside of school or online and we handle it really quickly.”

The Bibb County School District safety and security manager, Corey Goble, says the district’s implementations allow students to discuss issues with another student. This reduces the chances of continued bullying.

“A lot of folks that come forward with cyberbullying or bullying, just want the bullying to stop rather than seeing someone arrested or charged,” Goble said.

“The other thing that parents and other stakeholders need to be aware of is to let us know immediately if they identify a problem,” Daniel said. “We can help prevent interrupting learning in the school day.”

Daniel also says they plan to allow parents along with their children to discuss bullying issues with the faculty.