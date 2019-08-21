Businesses concerned about possible Pio Nono, Broadway, 247 roundabout

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A busy intersection in Bibb County is on deck to get a major makeover. The Georgia Department of Transportation is discussing adding a roundabout to the intersection, where Broadway, Pio Nono, and Houston road all meet.

40,000 cars drive through the intersection of Highway 247, Pio Nono Avenue and Broadway each day, according to GDOT.

To keep traffic moving and reduce collisions, GDOT plans to put a roundabout at the intersection.

“You’re forced to pay attention to your surroundings that helps to eliminate the crashes at this intersection,” Communications Officer with GDOT, Penny Brooks, said.

She says the roundabout will have two lanes and pedestrian cross-walks.

Swamp Donkey Off-Road sits right at the corner of the congested intersection. Manager Jeremy Pitts is skeptical about the $3.7 million project.

“I believe there is way too much traffic for me to see it the way they expect it to. 8’o-clock, 5, there’s tons of cars going back and forth and I don’t know how you get that many cars through a roundabout,” Pitts said.

Brooks says the roundabout is simple enough for drivers to understand.

“Just know you enter when you need to. Exit when you need to. There’s no worry about when you enter a roundabout,” Brooks said.

Bids for the project will begin summer of 2021.

GDOT is having a public meeting to discuss ideas and concerns with the community. The meeting is Tuesday, August 27 night from 5-7 at their office off Riverside Drive.