Cleveland cop charged with trying to kidnap girl, urinating on her

A Cleveland police officer was indicted on Wednesday on charges of attempted kidnapping and multiple counts of sexual offenses involving a 12-year-old girl, whom he urinated on at a school bus stop after she refused to get in his car, prosecutors said.

Cleveland police Officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa, 34, is under indictment on charges that he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop.Euclid, Ohio, Police Department

Officer Solomon T. Nhiwatiwa, 34, apparently used his own phone to record the incident, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, who called the alleged incident last Friday “impossible to comprehend.”

“My office will hold him accountable and ensure that he never holds the position of police officer again,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley said Nhiwatiwa, who was off duty, drove past the girl with his windows rolled down at a school bus stop on Friday and asked her whether she needed a ride.

Nhiwatiwa drove off when the girl refused, O’Malley said. But then he returned and parked his vehicle only about a minute later, approached the girl, exposed his genitals and began to urinate on her “while it appeared he was filming himself on his cellphone,” O’Malley said.

Nhiwatiwa is charged in the indictment with attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation, pandering obscenity involving a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, endangering children, criminal child enticement, public indecency, assault and attempted interference with custody.

Nhiwatiwa turned himself in to police in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid on Tuesday. Court and jail records list no attorney who could be asked to comment.

Cleveland police and the Cleveland police union didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Court documents show that Nhiwatiwa was being held without bond pending arraignment on Monday morning.