MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) － Foster children sometimes go without their needs, but there is something you can do to help.

The Methodist Home for Children and Youth hosts its 5th Annual “Glazin’ a Trail” Donut Run 5K and 1 Mile Munchkin Run to benefit those children abused, neglected, and abandoned.

- Advertisement -

Methodist Home events manager Lacey Meador worked the Donut Run event for the past 4 years. “The Methodist Home serves children all over the state of Georgia,” she said.

Meador says that 65 children reside on the Macon campus, but the home can house as many as 80 children.

“The Methodist Home just opened a new cottage called ‘Embrace’ that serves teen mothers and their babies,” Meador said.

Related Article: Two Armed Robberies in Macon Over the Weekend

The residential care home serves children up to 18-years-old. The home provides the following services:

A program to help children return to school

provide counseling

a place to live

Food

clothing

Meador says there is also a program that helps families prepare to care for children who have gone through difficult situations.

“We focus on restoring childhoods and a big piece of that is giving them their childhood back,” Meador said.

Proceeds from the Donut Run go towards school supplies, clothing, and field trips for the children among other things.

“The graduation rate of foster care homes in the state of Georgia is 12% and the graduation rate at The Methodist Home is 99%,” Meador said.

Event information

The event will feature the following:

Donut Run 5K

1 Mile Munchkin Run

Donut Challenge

To participate in the Donut Challenge, you must run half of the 5K, eat a half dozen donuts then complete the 5K.

Each participant will receive a race packet and a donut at the finish line.

“The proceeds will benefit boys and girls who are in desperate need,” Meador said.

When and where

When: Saturday, Aug. 24 Registration is at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.

Where: Eagle Springs Subdivision in Centerville Parking is available at 301 Thomson Street at Thomson Middle School in Centerville



You can register the morning of the race with cash or check.