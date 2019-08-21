Deputies arrest Macon man with drugs, stolen gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) － A Macon man was arrested for driving under the influence while possessing a stolen gun.
Authorities say the incident happened on Aug. 18 around 1:45 a.m.
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the Houston Avenue area when they saw a GMC Envoy driving without headlights.
Deputies stopped the Envoy and approached the driver, 24-year-old Travon Hall, of Macon. Authorities say that deputies smelled alcohol coming from Hall.
Deputies say they detained Hall and checked his vehicle. Authorities say they found a small bag of marijuana and a gun.
Authorities say the Forsyth Police Department reported the gun as stolen.
The charges
Deputies arrested Hall and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged Hall with the following:
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Possession of Marijuana less than Ounce
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Authorities released Hall on a $7,200.00 bond.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.