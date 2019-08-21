MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) － Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man with marijuana and ecstasy pills.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Heaven Restaurant at 3555 Mercer University Drive about a person with a gun.

Authorities say the incident happened in the restaurant parking lot on Aug. 21. They identified the suspect as 35-year-old Quenton Hart of Macon.

Deputies say when they arrived, the restaurant’s security guard reported that a man in a red Chrysler 300 possessed a gun and refused to leave the property.

Authorities say that deputies approached Hart. While talking to him, deputies found two bags of marijuana sitting in the car’s cup holder.

Deputies say they detained Hart and found a large amount of cash on him. Deputies

checked the car and found the following:

marijuana

a baggie of ecstasy pills

a scale

box of baggies for separating the marijuana to be sold

Authorities did not find a weapon.

The charges

Deputies took Hart to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.