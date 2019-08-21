McConnell-Talbert Stadium press box to bear Mike Davis’ name

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – McConnell-Talbert Stadium’s press box will be named after the late Mike Davis.

Davis, a long-time high school athletics announcer and former city councilman, died in January.

The Houston County School District will hold a dedication ceremony and presentation to Davis’ family for the “Mike Davis Press Box” on Friday, August 23 at 7:10 before Northside’s football game against Centennial.

Davis, a 1971 Northside High School graduate, helped found SportsMic, which covers the district’s athletic programs with live broadcasts.

McConnell-Talbert Stadium is at 401 South Davis Drive in Warner Robins.