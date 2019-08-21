Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes boy battling cancer honorary deputy

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County community is showing their support for a 7-year-old boy battling cancer.

Marques Mayes’s teacher describes him as “Iron Man.” She calls him her strong superhero.

- Advertisement -

The Hubbard Elementary teacher says he is the life of her classroom. While many kids his age go home and play Fortnite, he fights a different battle.

“He’ll take a pill before he eats two hours after he eats: nausea medicine, and pain medicine,” his grandmother Ollie Mayes said. “He doesn’t play like he used to. He gets tired.”

Over a year ago, doctors diagnosed Marques with Osteosarcoma — a form of bone cancer.

Related Article: Relay for Life prepares to take place in Central City Park

His grandmother says his cancer has recently spread too close to his heart as well as other parts of his body.

“You wouldn’t even recognize if you didn’t know the situation because at first I didn’t have a clue,” Hubbard Elementary School resource officer Deputy Akedra Robertson said. “He’s like the other kids.”

Marques refuses to let cancer defeat him. His teacher says some days he won’t admit he’s in pain, but he is always the first to help his classmates.

Love from the community

The community wanted to do something special for him.

“How the school is making sure he experience all the other stuff that the kids will be experiencing later in the year,” Robertson said. “Just kind of giving him a break from all the doctors visits.”

On Sunday, Marques and his classmates went to the aquarium. On Tuesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made Marques an honorary deputy.

Robertson says no matter what kind of day Marques is having, he always manages to put a smile on his face.

“He’ll walk up to me and knock on my vest to see if I have it on,” Robertson said. “It makes my day.”

When Marques was sworn-in as an honorary deputy, he also got to ride in the Sheriff’s Office’s new Camaro.

On Marques’s Make-A-Wish list, he says he wants to meet actor and director Tyler Perry.