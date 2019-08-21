N.J. man arrested with hoard of weapons and drugs, Nazi paraphernalia and racist literature

A New Jersey man crashed his car and responding police found guns inside the vehicle before discovering a cache of weapons, drugs and racist literature at his home, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Joseph Rubino, 57, of Lafayette Township, was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, firearm possession while trafficking drugs, and illegally having a gun as a convicted felon, federal prosecutors in Newark said.

Joseph RubinoU.S. Attorney for N.J.

Rubino crashed his car on July 24 and while police were extracting him for medical treatment, they saw various firearms and ammunition inside the car, according to a criminal complaint by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

That discovery led police to get a search warrant for Rubino’s car and home, where investigators found a dozen high-powered handguns, rifles and pump-action shotguns, high-capacity magazines, silencers and a grenade launcher, according to the complaint.

Drugs were also found in the home, including 70 grams of methamphetamine, seven kilograms of marijuana and 200 marijuana vape cartridges, official said.

Investigators also found “bumper stickers with ‘SS Bolts,’ which are common white supremacist and neo-Nazi symbols sometimes used by outlaw motorcycle gang members,” the complaint said, adding that racist material purporting to be “an instruction manual for owning a slave” was also found.

Rubino has a 1999 conviction for writing bad checks, federal authorities said.

Messages left at Rubino’s listed home number and to his wife seeking comment were not immediately returned Wednesday.